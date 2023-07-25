Vince McMahon needs to prove that he's a fan of 40-year-old star by pushing him after SummerSlam 2023

In case you didn't know, Vince McMahon has reportedly grown to become a fan of LA Knight, the 40-year-old veteran. However, little has been done to show WWE's faith in the megastar, which needs to change soon.

Every superstar's push typically depends on whether Vince McMahon likes them. Mick Foley once said that to be pushed in WWE, the Executive Chairman needs to be a fan of yours.

After a report emerged that McMahon has grown to become a fan of LA Knight this year after noticing his rise in stardom. No moment encapsulated his popularity better than when WWE went to London, and he was the most popular star on the roster. He has also been consistently getting the best reactions, and so far, we've had rumors that his push was coming after WrestleMania, then after Money in the Bank, and now - after SummerSlam.

McMahon needs to start seriously pushing LA Knight after SummerSlam 2023 - hopefully leading into bigger things as WrestleMania season begins. Otherwise, the interest may decrease.

What did Vince McMahon do for Cody Rhodes that he rarely ever does?

One person Vince McMahon has most definitely become a fan of is The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. He has thrived under McMahon, and in the trailer of the upcoming documentary, Kevin Owens revealed that Vince personally flew out to see The American Nightmare to convince him to sign with WWE.

In return, Cody said he demanded he didn't want his presentation changed - including his theme song, logo, and entrance with the lift.

From the look of things, the negotiations worked out, and McMahon was convinced that he was ready for the big time. While we don't expect LA Knight to receive the same push, it will be interesting to see how things play out with him.

