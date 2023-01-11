Vince McMahon reportedly began talks with Saudi Arabian PIF months before his WWE return

Recent reports have suggested that Vince McMahon started talks with a Saudi Arabian private investment group shortly after his retirement last July.

In what has been a whirlwind start to 2023, the 77-year-old has returned to WWE's board as Executive Chairman as he looks to lead the sale of the company that has been under his family's ownership for more than 40 years.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Vince may have already been in talks with potential Saudi Arabian buyers months before his comeback.

"One thing we do know about this story is that ever since was ousted he did open up talks with the Saudis. So this didn’t come in the last week. His coming back was obviously to close a deal that perhaps the people who are running the company – for all the reasons we’re talking about – probably felt very uneasy about the deal closing because they’re perhaps looking out for the long-term [future] of the company and their own asses too." (H/T TJRWrestling)

Following Vince's retirement this past July, the creative reigns of the company were taken over by his son-in-law Triple H, while his daughter Stephanie McMahon became co-CEO alongside former entertainment manager Nick Khan.

Vince McMahon reacts to Stephanie McMahon's WWE resignation

Yesterday, Stephanie McMahon made the announcement that she would be leaving the company as CEO to focus on her time with her family at home.

In a statement made by WWE Corporate, Vince McMahon thanked his daughter for taking over his role while he was away for the second half of 2022.

"First, I’d like to express my full support for Stephanie’s personal decision. I’ll forever be grateful that she offered to step in during my absence and I’m truly proud of the job she did co-leading WWE. Stephanie has always been the ultimate ambassador for our company, and her decades of contributions have left an immeasurable impact on our brand." (H/T WWE Corporate)

With Vince McMahon now back as Chairman of the board, fans will be waiting to see if he looks to return as head of creative or choose to have Triple H continue in the role.

