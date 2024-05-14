Vince McMahon said 2 things to WWE Hall of Famer and the rest is history: What was it?

Vince McMahon made many great contributions not just in WWE, but professional wrestling in general. He created several iconic names and discovered numerous talents. As it turns out, this wasn't just limited to in-ring superstars.

One of the most iconic names in WWE history who didn't compete in the ring was Theodore Long, best known as Teddy Long. He has been in the Stamford-based promotion since 1998, but his role as the General Manager of SmackDown from 2004 until 2012 made him a memorable character in history. Unsurprisingly, this was something that Vince McMahon knew even before he joined the company.

On a recent appearance at INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Teddy Long stated that he has a good relationship with Vince McMahon. The Hall of Famer added that his former boss even told him how Teddy wasn't utilized during his run in WCW from 1985 until 1996.

"Had a very good relationship with Vince. Vince McMahon told me right to my face, he said 'Teddy, they wasted you down south.' And the other thing he said to me that let me knew he was interested in me he said 'I can't believe I've had you right there under my nose all this time.' That's what he said to me, those two things." [From 14:19 to 14:36]

Teddy added that after Vince said those things to him, he knew McMahon loved him. Despite this, it doesn't mean that Long changed, but he remained the same guy no matter what and did not let the praise get to his head.

Long is now a WWE Hall of Famer and makes sporadic appearances in the company, which earns him big cheers from the audience every time he appears on television.

What are Teddy Long's thoughts on Vince McMahon after his recent allegations?

McMahon is no longer part of WWE and is not mentioned on the product anymore. Recently, a former employee of the company accused him of sexual harassment, causing a lawsuit to ensue. Despite this, Teddy's views on Vince haven't changed.

In a past episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the former SmackDown General Manager expressed feeling angry and sad after seeing people's comments against Vince. Long added that even if Vince was found guilty, he would still respect him due to helping him a lot back in the day and "didn't worry about the color of my skin."

It would be interesting to see when and where fans will see Teddy Long next in WWE.

While using any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

