Was 7-year-old Kevin Owens storyline recreated this week? What you might have missed! 

Kevin Owens signed with WWE in 2014 and since then has been in a league of his own. The WWE star's alliance with long-time friend Sami Zayn enabled them to become fan favorites and win the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Prior to his current tag team partner, Owens was associated with former WWE star Chris Jericho. The two worked together in 2016 and made for an entertaining duo. However, things went downhill when Owens turned on Jericho. He was fed up with his antics and was also seething when the former AEW World Champion accepted a challenge from Goldberg for Owens' Universal Title on his behalf.

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Don Callis continued to pursue Chris Jericho in a bid to form an alliance. The two shook hands and came to an agreement before the JAS leader noticed a painting in the ring. He took off the cover only to find a picture of Callis holding Jericho's head.

The wrestling world pointed out the similarity to the 'Festival of Friendship' where the AEW star gave KO a painting of them inspired by Michelangelo's The Creation of Adam featuring the two stars. This was the segment where the then-Universal Champion turned on The Ocho.

Their rivalry spanned over the next few weeks as they feuded over the Universal Championship.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's injuries leave their future uncertain

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been on the receiving end of bad luck lately. Both suffered injuries within the span of a month.

The duo were feuding with The Judgment Day on RAW when Dominik Mysterio defended his NXT North American Championship against Sami Zayn. During the contest, Owens was assaulted backstage by Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. The star has since been off television.

It was later reported this was done to write off Kevin Owens from WWE programming for a while since he was already working with a rib injury. Additionally, last week on RAW, JD McDonagh attacked Zayn backstage, which resulted in an elbow injury.

Zayn stated that his injury was "not great" in a recent update. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the tag team titles.