Was Jey Uso in cahoots with Jimmy Uso all along before turning on Roman Reigns? Here's what we missed

Jey Uso finally made his decision on WWE SmackDown this week. The 37-year-old star sided with his brother Jimmy Uso as they took out Roman Reigns with a double superkick. Fans could be wondering if Jey was in cahoots with Jimmy all along before he superkicked his way out of The Bloodline.

The Usos had never conspired against Roman Reigns during their time in The Bloodline. So them working together to hatch some sort of a plan to take out the Tribal Chief is out of the equation. It was Roman himself who pushed the brothers to the wall and got hit with a massive retaliation.

Jimmy missed all the drama for a whole year because of his injury. Jey Uso even tried to step up to Roman Reigns during that time, but was knocked to the ground because he couldn’t watch his brother get hurt. Fans can watch their match at Hell in a Cell 2020 for reference.

Jey might not have wanted things to go down the way they did but Roman Reigns left him no choice. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion loves his brother to death. Jimmy’s walk out from The Bloodline at Night of Champions 2023 might’ve been the first time Jey saw a way out too.

Plus, Sami Zayn’s constant interaction with Jey leading up to the main event of SmackDown this week helped him make his decision. The former Honorary Uce had a brief interaction with Main Event Jey, who was on his way to the ring for the segment.

Jey Uso tells Roman Reigns he’s out of The Bloodline

Jey Uso had lived in Roman Reigns’ shadow long enough for him to make a decision and he made one in the main event of Friday Night SmackDown. The one-half of The Usos walked to the ring during his cousin’s promo.

Roman told Jey that Jimmy never wanted him to succeed. Jimmy arrived and told his twin brother their cousin was lying. An emotional Jey Uso told Jimmy he was tired of living in his shadow. He told Jimmy he was out of The Bloodline before freeing himself from the shackles with a superkick.

The brothers worked together to take down Solo Sikoa. Roman Reigns yelled at his cousins but they silenced him with a double superkick as well. The segment has seemingly planting the seeds for a huge tag team match at Money in the Bank on July 1.

How would you rate the segment? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes