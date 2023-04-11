Was travel issues or Vince McMahon the reason behind match modifications on WWE RAW? Here's what we know so far

Last week, it was reported that Vince McMahon made several changes to the script for WWE RAW before the show went on air. Multiple matches were either scrapped or replaced, which led to fans voicing their discontent. A similar match rearrangement occurred this Monday Night, but the cause was made public on live television.

At the beginning of tonight's Monday Night RAW, the commentary team stated that travel issues have led to some stars missing out on tonight's action. This led to impromptu changes in the red brand's proceedings. Fans feared for the worst, but Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor set the pace, leading up to a good showing overall after last week's disappointment.

As for Vince McMahon's involvement in the product, reports revealed that the 77-year-old wasn't backstage for tonight's show in Seattle, Washington. This bears good news considering that the locker room morale suffered a massive blow after McMahon's potential involvement the previous Monday.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp We're told Vince McMahon isn't at Raw today but there were a lot of travel issues this morning that caused a lot of changes to the show. We'll have the rundown on FightfulSelect.com as soon as we can We're told Vince McMahon isn't at Raw today but there were a lot of travel issues this morning that caused a lot of changes to the show. We'll have the rundown on FightfulSelect.com as soon as we can

The Miz, Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Bianca Belair were set to fight on the latest episode of WWE RAW, but the travel delays led to some interesting developments. While the main event showdown was changed, the next contender for the RAW Women's Championship was decided, although it wasn't originally planned.

What changes took place on WWE RAW tonight?

Following his defeat against Jey Uso on SmackDown, Sami Zayn was scheduled to fight Solo Sikoa in the main event of WWE RAW tonight. It would have been their first one-on-one bout after many hot and cold moments in the past. However, the former Honorary Uce got replaced by Kevin Owens at the last minute.

Zayn did manage to close the show alongside Matt Riddle, whose fight against The Miz was scrapped from the match card. Both stars saved KO from a beatdown by The Bloodline and sent them packing. Meanwhile, Damian Priest was about to address his attack on rapper Bad Bunny, but that segment was pulled.

Damage CTRL member IYO SKY was supposed to fight in a non-title bout against Bianca Belair. Due to the latter's absence, the program changed to a Triple Threat match to decide the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship. SKY defeated 'Michin' Mia Yim and Piper Niven via a Diving Moonsault on the former.

