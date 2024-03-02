WATCH: 10 shocking facts about WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest stars in WWE right now. He is the son of the WWE Hall of Famer, Dusty Rhodes, also known as "The American Dream." Wrestling runs deep in his family, with his half-brother Dustin Rhodes also being a prominent figure in the industry.

Cody has undergone several character transformations throughout his career, demonstrating his ability to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of professional wrestling. From his early days as a flamboyant and arrogant villain to his current role as a beloved fan favorite, he has consistently reinvented himself to stay relevant and captivating.

In 2016, Cody Rhodes made headlines when he decided to leave WWE, citing creative differences and a desire for more creative control over his character. After leaving WWE, he played a pivotal role in the inception of All Elite Wrestling, alongside his comrades, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Serving as one of the driving forces behind the company's establishment, he became a cornerstone figure before eventually returning to WWE in 2022.

These are the shocking facts about Cody Rhodes

Facts you didn't know about Cody Rhodes

Was supposed to win consecutive Money in the Banks

Cody vs. WWE

The Stardust failure

Beef with Triple H

Record Royal Rumble wins

The flag-bearer of the Nightmare Family

WWE's top babyface in 2023

Cody has taken acting lessons!

Role in founding AEW

Mentor to Bray Wyatt

