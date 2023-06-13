Create

WATCH: Couples WWE wants you to forget

By Piyush yadav
Modified Jun 13, 2023 12:48 IST
Paige and Alberto Del Rio (L); Triple H and Chyna (R).
WWE fans are accustomed to watching not just wrestling but the other unusual events that unfold inside the squared circle. From comedic segments to dramatic relationships, fans have seen almost everything in the Stamford-based promotion.

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge for more such content.

On-screen romance has been a common occurrence in programming. From Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, numerous couples have been featured on the programming.

While the promotion mostly glorifies its couples, there have also been some love interests that the company may want the fans to forget.

These couples did not have a very popular storyline in WWE

The five storylines we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

  • John Cena & Mickie James
  • Seth Rollins & Zahra Schreiber
  • Stephanie McMahon & Randy Savage
  • Alberto Del Rio & Paige
  • Triple H & Chyna

Watch the video in its entirety to recall these short-lived couples that didn't sit very well in the promotion's programming.

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
