WWE fans are accustomed to watching not just wrestling but the other unusual events that unfold inside the squared circle. From comedic segments to dramatic relationships, fans have seen almost everything in the Stamford-based promotion.

On-screen romance has been a common occurrence in programming. From Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, numerous couples have been featured on the programming.

While the promotion mostly glorifies its couples, there have also been some love interests that the company may want the fans to forget.

These couples did not have a very popular storyline in WWE

The five storylines we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

John Cena & Mickie James

Seth Rollins & Zahra Schreiber

Stephanie McMahon & Randy Savage

Alberto Del Rio & Paige

Triple H & Chyna

