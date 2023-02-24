The women's division of WWE is perhaps the best in the world of pro wrestling. They stand toe-to-toe with their male counterparts, and the company seeks to ensure that they partake in meaningful storylines.

Click on the video above to see the full list, and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

However, the situation was very different some years back. The promotion has featured various storylines around its female stars that are controversial, to say the least. This would easily get them in trouble if recreated in today's world.

WWE didn't shy away from building these female storylines

The five storylines we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Santino Marella wins Miss WrestleMania

Trish barks like a dog

Piggy James

Triple H and Katie Vick

Mae Young and Mark Henry's child

Watch the video in its entirety to recall these controversial storylines that might never happen again.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes