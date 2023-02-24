Create

WATCH: Female storylines that might get WWE canceled

By Piyush yadav
Modified Feb 24, 2023 17:02 IST
Mickie James (L); Mae Young after giving birth to a hand (R).
The women's division of WWE is perhaps the best in the world of pro wrestling. They stand toe-to-toe with their male counterparts, and the company seeks to ensure that they partake in meaningful storylines.

Click on the video above to see the full list, and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

However, the situation was very different some years back. The promotion has featured various storylines around its female stars that are controversial, to say the least. This would easily get them in trouble if recreated in today's world.

WWE didn't shy away from building these female storylines

The five storylines we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

  • Santino Marella wins Miss WrestleMania
  • Trish barks like a dog
  • Piggy James
  • Triple H and Katie Vick
  • Mae Young and Mark Henry's child

Watch the video in its entirety to recall these controversial storylines that might never happen again.

Edited by Neda Ali
