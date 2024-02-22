WATCH: How AEW failed CM Punk before his epic WWE return

In August 2021, the wrestling world erupted with excitement as CM Punk made his long-awaited return to professional wrestling after a seven-year hiatus in AEW.

His tenure in the company was marked by notable feuds, particularly with stars like Eddie Kingston and MJF, showcasing his ability to engage in compelling rivalries. His crowning achievement came at Double or Nothing 2022, where he captured the AEW World Championship by triumphing over Hangman Page.

However, the trajectory of his AEW journey veered unexpectedly at the All Out Media Scrum, where he called out The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega for spewing lies in the media. This escalated into a backstage altercation, leading to both parties being suspended by Tony Khan for their actions.

Punk eventually returned in 2023, but it was marred by further controversy when he became embroiled in a backstage brawl, this time with Jack Perry at All In. Unfortunately, these repeated incidents led to AEW making the difficult decision to part ways with Punk.

Following this, he made his long-awaited return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 and this return feels more personal, especially in the aftermath of all the turbulence with AEW and the surrounding negativity.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's run in AEW and return in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

