WATCH: How AEW failed Cody Rhodes before his epic WWE return

Cody Rhodes's journey in All Elite Wrestling and his eventual return to WWE in 2022 mark a fascinating chapter in his career.

Despite being one of the founding members of AEW and playing a crucial role in its early success, Cody often found himself embroiled in storylines that failed to fully showcase his talents or elevate his character. While he had some memorable feuds and moments in AEW, there were instances where his creative direction felt stagnant or directionless. He held the TNT Championship as its inaugural titleholder, but fans weren't happy with his run in the company and they started booing The American Nightmare. Rhodes' involvement in various projects outside of wrestling also didn't help his popularity. While these ventures showcased his versatility and ambition, they may have also contributed to a sense of detachment from his AEW fans.

After several years in AEW, Cody Rhodes reached a point where he felt the need for a change of scenery and fresh challenges. This desire for growth and reinvention could have influenced his decision to explore opportunities outside of AEW, ultimately leading to his epic return to WWE in 2022.

