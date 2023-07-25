[WATCH] Logan Paul accidentally captures interesting footage from RAW: What did he say following the segment?

Logan Paul tried to embarrass Ricochet on RAW this week. The social media megastar jumped the former WWE Intercontinental Champion during his promo. Paul, however, was taken out with a superkick followed by a standing moonsault. He accidentally captured the whole beatdown himself.

Footage from Logan Paul’s assault at the hands of Ricochet is currently making rounds on the internet. The Maverick was recording himself accepting Ricochet’s SummerSlam challenge when he was knocked out with a superkick. He apparently said he was out cold after he got hit with the moonsault.

Backstage, Byron Saxton caught up with the YouTube sensation. Paul said what happened to him was wrong, and he’ll get Ricochet for the assault next Monday on RAW. That will be their final confrontation before the highly-anticipated match at SummerSlam 2023.

Ricochet cost Paul his Money in the Bank opportunity when he took him out with a botched Spanish Fly during the Men’s Money in the Bank match in London. The two were caught in a backstage brawl after the match.

The confrontation took another turn after Ricochet shocked Logan Paul with an impressive display of athleticism two weeks ago on RAW. It remains to be seen what the two will do to each other the next time they meet on the red brand.

Logan Paul made a special request to WWE for SummerSlam

The social media megastar had asked WWE to put him and Ricochet in the opening match at SummerSlam so that he may leave early to walk his brother Jake Paul to the ring. For those unaware, the latter's upcoming fight against Nate Diaz will coincide with SummerSlam.

The brothers last appeared in a WWE ring at Crown Jewel when Jake helped his older brother fend off The Usos and Solo Sikoa during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief will also be in action at the Biggest Party of the Summer on August 5 in Detroit.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here