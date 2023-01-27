2022 was the year of headlines for WWE, AEW, and other pro-wrestling companies. From the unexpected retirement of Vince McMahon to some crazy backstage feuds, there was just too much going on in the wrestling world.

Click on the video above to see the complete list and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more similar content.

While the year is over, it has given us some moments that are going to be remembered for years to come. These moments were crazy, insane, and simply bizarre.

These are some of the most bizarre WWE and AEW moments of 2022

The five moments we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Jon Moxley beats CM Punk

Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury's segment

Theory's failed cash-in

Vince McMahon beats Pat McAfee

The All Out media scrum

Watch the entire video to recall how these moments unfolded and their aftermath.

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes