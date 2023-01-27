2022 was the year of headlines for WWE, AEW, and other pro-wrestling companies. From the unexpected retirement of Vince McMahon to some crazy backstage feuds, there was just too much going on in the wrestling world.
While the year is over, it has given us some moments that are going to be remembered for years to come. These moments were crazy, insane, and simply bizarre.
These are some of the most bizarre WWE and AEW moments of 2022
The five moments we have chosen for the list in the video above are:
- Jon Moxley beats CM Punk
- Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury's segment
- Theory's failed cash-in
- Vince McMahon beats Pat McAfee
- The All Out media scrum
