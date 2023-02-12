The brain behind the brand, Vince McMahon is one of the biggest reasons behind WWE's domination. While most of his antics turn out to be a success, one cannot deny that they are questionable and controversial.
The programming has featured some weird segments, thanks to the former CEO of WWE. Few decisions related to the company were more controversial than others, even for a man like McMahon, who is no stranger to controversy.
These are some of the most controversial decisions by Vince McMahon in WWE
The five decisions we have chosen for the list in the video above are:
- Live sex celebration
- Kiss my a** club
- Forced Trish Stratus to strip
- Sealed a deal with Saudi Arabia
- Faked his own death
