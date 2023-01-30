While WWE has tried to stay away from controversial segments over the last few years, it has become inevitable. Despite its PG-13 rating, there is a moment in the programming every now and then which is nowhere near a segment meant for kids.

On the other hand, AEW has not shied away from blood and gore since its inception and has featured various non-PG segments. Nonetheless, both promotions have had their fair share of adukt-oriented programming, which can be called non-PG.

These WWE and AEW segments in 2022 felt non-PG

The five segments we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Carmella and Graves makeout on Raw

Samny Guevara and Tay Melo's promo

Christian Cage cursing Jungle Boy's mother

Brock Lesnar driving a forklift into Roman Reigns' car

Cody Rhodes wrestling with torn pecs

