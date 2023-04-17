WWE Superstars are some of the most popular personalities with fans all around the globe. As the pinnacle of sports entertainment, the promotion is home to some of the biggest wrestling names in the world. Some of the stars in the promotion are so popular that they are household names in various countries.

However, before performing jaw-dropping stunts and engaging in great storylines, most of these stars did some less glamorous jobs to make ends meet. These WWE superstars had to pay their dues and work their way to the top from the bottom.

These WWE WrestleMania headliners once did regular jobs to make ends meet

The five names we have chosen for the list for the video above are:

Roman Reigns was a furniture installer

Kevin Owens worked at a gas station

Becky Lynch was a flight attendant

Brock Lesnar worked on his parent's farm

John Cena worked as a limousine driver

