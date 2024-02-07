WATCH: The Biggest Mistakes I Made In WWE feat. Shawn Stasiak - Part 2

Shawn Stasiak is a name that resonates with WWE fans from the late '90s and early 2000s. He recently shed light on what he believed to be the biggest mistake of his wrestling tenure, which was the infamous tape recorder incident.

When Stasiak was a young talent trying to make a name for himself in the highly competitive world of sports entertainment, his eagerness to stand out led him down a path that would ultimately tarnish his reputation within the industry. He carried a tape recorder and surreptitiously recorded conversations among his fellow wrestlers and backstage personnel.

Upon discovering Stasiak's covert recordings, WWE management reacted swiftly and decisively. In an exclusive recent interview with Sportskeeda, Stasiak reflected on the tape recorder incident, acknowledging it as a pivotal moment in his wrestling journey. He said that it was a foolish and immature decision and that he was young and naive.

Click on the video below to know the full story, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content:

What are your thoughts on the video? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE