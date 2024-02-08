WATCH: The shocking downfall of Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is a big name in the history of WWE. But recently, he's been in trouble because of a lawsuit. A former employee named Janel Grant sued McMahon and former WWE executive John Laurinaitis, claiming she was 'the victim of physical and emotional abuse and trafficking at WWE.'

McMahon is also under federal criminal investigation as prosecutors try to determine if federal law was broken in the conduct surrounding the allegations of sex trafficking that have been made public in lawsuits. Even though he says he didn't do what he's been accused of, he decided to quit his top job at TKO Group Holdings Inc., the parent company of the WWE. He also stepped down from the TKO board of directors and no longer has a role with WWE.

McMahon's leadership has also been characterized by controversial business decisions and management practices. From allegations of mistreatment of wrestlers to concerns about workplace safety and wellness, WWE has faced scrutiny from both fans and media outlets.

