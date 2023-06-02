Roman Reigns is inarguably the biggest name in all of pro wrestling today. In an industry where winning a world title is as difficult as it gets, The Tribal Chief has held on the Universal Championship for more than 1000 days.

Having beaten almost every name in WWE, Reigns is named among the biggest stars of all time. However, with big fame comes bigger concerns.

Just like any other all-timer, there have been a few things in Roman Reigns' career that are not a reflection of who he is as a wrestler. From getting booed multiple times to getting suspended, there are a few points in his career that WWE might want fans to forget about.

These are some of the lowest points of Roman Reigns' WWE career

The five instances we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Big Dog food

Royal Rumble debacle

Wellness policy violation

Original plans for The Shield

The worst mistake

