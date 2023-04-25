There's no denying that WWE fans are one of the most important reasons for the company's dominance. The promotion has always thrived on fan engagement and interaction.

While passionate fans can be the lifeblood of any successful wrestling promotion, they can also be a source of frustration for some of the superstars.

Over the years, there have been numerous instances where fans have taken things too far and crossed the line, leading to superstars becoming visibly upset and angry.

These interactions have led to superstars making out-of-the-box decisions on television, ranging from dropping the f-bomb to destroying beach balls.

These WWE Superstars were pissed off by fans

The five instances we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

The Undertaker fires back

Randy Orton throws a fit

Jon Moxley drops the F-bomb

Cesaro destroys a beach ball

Rey Mysterio gets harassed

