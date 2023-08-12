[Watch] When a pre-WWE Roman Reigns failed to get over 12 years ago

Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on top of his game right now, but that wasn’t always the case. The 38-year-old star had to overcome a lot of obstacles in his rookie days. One such challenge came while he was honing his craft in WWE’s developmental territory FCW.

Roman Reigns (formerly Leakee) cut a promo against his opponents on the February 13, 2011, episode of FCW. He told the correspondent, Sonya, he had one goal, and that was to become the FCW Heavyweight Champion. He also tried to get over with the crowd by introducing a new catchphrase.

Leakee followed his catchphrase delivery with an awkward pause. One can hear some fans laughing at what he said. Clearly, cutting a promo wasn’t Reigns’ strongest suit, and he had to wait for a couple of years to get to the point where he is today.

Roman Reigns struggled with promos during his early WWE days as well. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was rarely given the mic to speak during his Shield days. He started showing more character after he turned solo in 2015.

However, one unfortunate evening saw him fumble his promo against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. The Big Dog forgot his lines against The Authority on the RAW after Royal Rumble 2015. He had to subtly ask Triple H what he was supposed to say.

Paul Heyman’s pairing with Roman Reigns worked wonders for him

Roman Reigns was paired with Paul Heyman after returning to WWE at SummerSlam 2020. He won the WWE Universal Championship at Payback in August and let The Wise Man do the talking for him on WWE television.

Under the tutelage of Heyman, Reigns experienced improvement both on the mic and inside the ring. He started to show more confidence in his promos and showcased more frequently his ability to tell a powerful story inside the ring.

The duo were most recently seen together on the August 11, 2023, episode of SmackDown. Reigns was destroyed by Jey Uso, who walked out from WWE following a shocking main event.

