Filled with crazy fights and intense drama, WWE has always been a source of entertainment for millions of fans across the globe. But behind the glitz and glamor lies a darker side to the industry, where tensions between wrestlers and management can run high.

Click on the video above to view the full list, and subscribe to WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

There have been instances where some of the biggest names in the business have voiced their discontent with the promotion. Whether it's through interviews, social media, or in-ring promos, these wrestlers have made it clear that they are not happy with the situation and have expressed their disdain towards the company in a very public manner.

These few wrestlers seemingly do not like WWE

The five names we have chosen for the list in our video above are:

CM Punk

AJ Lee

Goldust

Gail Kim

Jon Moxley

Do watch the video above in its entirety to learn about possible reasons why these stars seemingly despise the Stamford-based promotion.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes