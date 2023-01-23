The world of WWE is filled with larger-than-life characters, intense rivalries, and dramatic storylines. But behind the scenes, there are many real-life romances that have blossomed between the wrestlers. Fans have loved watching couples such as Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch make their presence felt in the programming.

While some couples have been open about their love lives, others have managed to keep their relationships out of the spotlight. Many fans may not be aware of who their favorite star dated because their relationships were kept low-key.

These are some of the forgotten WWE couples

The five pairs we have chosen for the list in our video above are:

Carmella and Big Cass

Nikki Bella and Dolph Ziggler

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy

Mickie James and John Cena

Lita and CM Punk

