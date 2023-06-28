Relationships and romances are something very common in WWE programming. Further, there have been various on-screen couples that dated each other in real life as well. From the bond of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to the dominating duo of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, numerous real couples have also rocked the squared circle.

While real-life couples working together sounds good, working alongside real-life exes makes pro wrestling different. One finds it hard to imagine being in the same room with their ex.

However, these stars had to feature in the same storyline as their former partners in front of thousands of fans in the crowd, and millions at home.

These WWE couples had to work together after breaking up

The five duos we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Matt Hardy & Lita

Big Cass & Carmella

John Morrison & Melina

Kurt Angle & Karen Jarrett

Randy Savage & Ms. Elizabeth

