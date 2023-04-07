WWE is a powerhouse that has produced some of the most iconic and beloved wrestlers in the pro wrestling industry. However, as with any form of entertainment, controversy is never too far behind.

Over the years, many of these beloved stars have found themselves at the center of some controversy. From cheating allegations to wellness policy violations, these wrestlers have suffered due to these unpleasant incidents.

These famous WWE Superstars were surrounded by controversy

The five instances we have chosen for the list in our video above are:

Kurt Angle's cheating allegations

Roman Reigns' wellness policy violation

Randy Orton's suspension due to "anger issues"

Velveteen Dream's alleged charges

Vince McMahon's hush money allegations

