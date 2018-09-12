4 Ways WWE has changed for the better.

WWE has turned a completely new leaf

If you have been a long time WWE fan, you know how stressful it was to remain a fan of the newly turned PG product. Storylines were diluted, the babyfaces silly, and the heels just plain dumb. Add to that a Creative not equipped to write within the confines of PG restrictions, and you get a bad product.

However ever since then, WWE has improved a lot in ways thought unimaginable. Although shoddy booking persists, the product remains a net positive.

On this article, we'll take a look at some ways in which the WWE has changed for the better.

