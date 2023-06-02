We asked AI who will retire Brock Lesnar, the answer might mean that he could be gone by this year!

Brock Lesnar is currently one of the biggest stars in WWE and has achieved that place over his decades-long career. Earlier this year, there was talk that he might be retiring soon. We asked Google AI about who would be his last opponent and retire the legendary wrestler, and the answer had some interesting answers.

One answer was Cody Rhodes, which might mean he retires sooner than expected.

The rumor is that Brock Lesnar has signed a one-year contract with WWE which expires at WrestleMania 40. This is expected to be his last deal with the company, after which he apparently plans to retire.

When we asked Google AI about who might be the one retiring Lesnar finally, three interesting names came up.

Roman Reigns Bobby Lashley Cody Rhodes

Who will eventually retire Brock Lesnar from WWE?

The first name was naturally Roman Reigns, who has been in more feuds with Lesnar than anyone else. The two share a storied history, and him being his final match would be fitting.

The second name was another top star with whom Lesnar has some history - Bobby Lashley. The two have battled quite a few times, but their last match didn't have a proper conclusion and left the fans wanting more.

However, the third name had the most meaning and might even mean that Lesnar might retire within a year.

Cody Rhodes was mentioned as one of the likeliest to end the star's career. Rhodes and Lesnar are in a feud now, although after defeating Cody at Night of Champions, the Beast Incarnate appears to have taken one of his sabbaticals from WWE.

Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are clearly not done with each other. Each has a win, so a future match might be the one that seals the feud once and for all when it finally happens.

WWE might book it so that it is Lesnar's last match. That means the feud would probably need to continue until WrestleMania 40. That is also possible since Lesnar is not known for his regular appearances in the promotion.

