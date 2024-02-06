WeWantCody - 3 Things WWE needs to do on RAW after Cody Rhodes lost his WrestleMania spot

After the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes has become the talk of the town among fans, as some have started a huge trend of #WeWantCody on social media platforms. For those unaware, The American Nightmare appeared on blue brand last Saturday and confronted Roman Reigns.

This led to many believing that Cody might challenge Reigns, but Rhodes revealed that he wants to take everything from Roman but not at WrestleMania. Soon, The Rock returned and had a face-to-face showdown with The Tribal Chief to close the show.

This led to outrage from the wrestling world, claiming that The People's Champion stole Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania spot. As a result, fans have literally started spamming #WeWantCody everywhere with the intent that Cody might get back his 'Mania spot against The Tribal Chief and finish his story.

Also, as we are just inches away from tonight's episode of WWE RAW, let's discuss three things the American NightMare needs to do on RAW after this massive social media trend.

#3. Cody Rhodes must address the #WeWantCody trend in a promo segment on RAW tonight

During tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, one of the major things Cody must do after this trend is to address the same in a promo segment.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see Rhodes thanking his fans and supporters for having his back in his journey to finish his story.

A segment like this surely gives a major boost to the trend of social media, which eventually resulted in the discussion and heightened anticipation for WrestleMania 40.

#2. Cody Rhodes must reveal the reason behind his decision on SmackDown

Another major thing Rhodes must do is give the reason behind his decision on SmackDown. Just winning after the Royal Rumble match, Cody pointed out Roman Reigns, which clearly indicates his WrestleMania choice. So why did he suddenly change and decide not to finish his story at this year's The Show of Shows?

The motive behind his decision might provide a clearer vision to fans regarding his story and help the company turn Rhodes into one of the biggest babyface stars in recent times.

#1. Rhodes must confront Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes both were involved in a heated segment on RAW after the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Rollins suggested Rhodes to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship instead of Roman Reigns.

However, after seemingly giving away his spot to The Rock for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Cody could consider Rollins' offer to challenge him at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

So, in tonight's show, the 2024 Men's Rumble match winner must clear the air of his WrestleMania status regarding the World Heavyweight Championship and whether he wants to face Rollins or have some other plans instead.

Both The Visionary and The American Nightmare already have a history. Even Cody returned to WWE by clashing against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, where he emerged victorious. Further, Rhodes and Rollins wrestled on various occasions, and Dusty's son emerged victorious every time.

This one-sided domination in their previous matches is also one of the major reasons why some fans do not want Cody Rhodes to clash with the World Heavyweight Champion at this year's WrestleMania event.

