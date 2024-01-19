What if 10-time champion returns and pulls off the unthinkable helping Bayley win the Royal Rumble? Analyzing major swerve 

The tensions between Bayley and Damage CTRL have been visible for the past few weeks, especially during the recent episode of SmackDown when the faction members don't assist The Role Model in her clash against Bianca Belair. However, besides this, the star is gearing up for the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match, set to emanate on January 27, 2024.

The seeable strain between the Damage CTRL also becomes one of the major reasons behind the potential triumph of the 34-year-old star in this match.

However, if this scenario materializes, then the company might even pull out the major surprise comeback of 10-time WWE Champion Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) during this match. Upon her comeback, Moné might assist her friend Bayley to emerge victor against all the odds.

Both The Hugger and The Boss are not only real-life friends but also portrayed their friendship in various storylines on television in WWE. As it's likely that the Role Model might soon get betrayed by her faction, the potential comeback of Banks will surely add more anticipation to the probable feud between Damage CTRL and Bayley.

If this scenario unfolds, then fans might witness another reunion of these two as Banks might aid her friend throughout the road to WrestleMania.

Bayley made a bold claim heading towards Royal Rumble 2024

As we are just two weeks away from Royal Rumble 2024, the 34-year-old star has recently made a major statement heading toward the show.

The Damage CTRL member, in her recent interview with Sports Illustrated, disclosed that this year will be marked as the defining year for her career.

She stated:

"Bayley says that the year of 2024 is “going to be the one that defines my career. It will define who I am & what I’ve brought to the wrestling industry.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

After this, many fans believed that it might be a potential tease for the upcoming babyface turn of the multi-time Women's Champion.

Despite being a villainous character, Bayley is getting impressive positive reactions from the fans, which any superstar rarely gets. This seems like another indication behind the anticipation of fans regarding the iconic heroic turn once again of the Huggable One.

Overall, it will be interesting to witness how things will unfold at the Royal Rumble show and whether The Role Model will overcome all the odds in the over-the-top-rope battle.

