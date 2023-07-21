What if 11-time champion costs LA Knight US title shot on SmackDown? Analyzing the prospects!

LA Knight has undoubtedly been one of the biggest names on WWE SmackDown, and is now after the United States Championship. But what if a former champion makes a shocking comeback to pull off a swerve?

LA Knight is pursuing to challenge and dethrone the United States Champion Austin Theory. Still, for that to happen, he has to defeat Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, and Cameron Grimes in a fatal 4-way match on this week's episode of SmackDown. He will also have to beat Santos Escobar later to become the #1 contender for the prestigious title.

While it is very unlikely, what if Big E finally makes a comeback after more than a year on this week's episode of the blue brand? He has been recovering for a long time from a career-threatening injury and could return anytime soon if he is completely cleared. For the surprise to be even greater, he could turn heel and feud with The Megastar leading up to SummerSlam 2023.

Big E costing the fan-favorite could mark a solid character change that could also lead to the return of The New Day as a heel faction. The rivalry leading up to SummerSlam will instantly become one of the hottest stories in the industry and will probably deliver a spectacular contest at The Biggest Party of the Summer. These are just speculations, and nothing is confirmed.

LA Knight could shine with the United States Championship on WWE SmackDown

Austin Theory's reign as the United States Champion was going well up to WrestleMania 39, where he defeated John Cena to retain his title. However, the reign hasn't featured a compelling rivalry ever since.

On the other hand, LA Knight has been a top babyface on WWE SmackDown with his amazing promo skills and in-ring work. While the company disappointed some fans when The Megastar failed to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, there may be better plans in place for the former Max Dupri.

LA Knight becoming the new champion could create a memorable SummerSlam moment, and he could go on to battle heels like Grayson Waller, Karrion Kross, and Solo Sikoa. The truth will start to reveal itself beginning with this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

