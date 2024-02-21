What if 17 time WWE champion plotted massive attack on RAW to lure Drew McIntyre into an alliance?

On the latest edition of RAW, Drew McIntyre kicked off the show with a match against Cody Rhodes. While many expected Rhodes to be the victor in this one, it was McIntyre who had his hands raised. However, The Scottish Warrior did not get this win through fair means, as The Bloodline seemingly helped the Scotsman to get the upper hand.

Towards the end of the match between McIntyre and Rhodes, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa interfered. While Rhodes fought Jimmy, the former was attacked by Solo. McIntyre took advantage of this development to register a win. Naturally, these actions from The Bloodline left The American Nightmare frustrated.

While The former AEW star might think Roman Reigns is the one behind this, there is a chance The Rock was the one who decided to send help to ensure Drew McIntyre wins. The reason can be attributed to the former 10-time WWE Champion's fondness for McIntyre.

In an interview from 2019, the Miami native praised The Scotsman.

Hence, by sending help his way, The Rock could look to lure Drew McIntyre into an alliance with The Bloodline. While the angle is speculative, if something like this happens, Cody Rhodes will be in serious trouble. The former Tag Team Champion will have to watch his back.

Former WWE Superstar says Drew McIntyre deserves a lot more from the promotion

Since returning to WWE in 2017, Drew McIntyre has experienced tremendous success in the Stamford-based promotion. From title wins to memorable feuds, McIntyre has created great moments inside and outside the ring. However, it will be interesting if The Scottish Warrior stays in WWE as his contract is reportedly set to expire soon.

While many want The Scottish Warrior to re-sign with WWE, former superstar Ryback believes McIntyre deserves a lot more before he commits to the Stamford-based promotion again. During an appearance on Ryback TV, he said:

"I'm going to tell you guys this: each and every one of these superstars deserve far more than what even they're even asking for. Ever since Vince McMahon took over, WWE have hoarded profits of billions from the WWE Superstars. The men and women who live on the road that sacrifice their body, 40% of that earnings, by the way, are going to taxes. Not counting their insane road expenses with everything. These men and women deserve more." [From 01:00 to 01:28]

Given his performances, McIntyre does deserve a good deal from the Stamford-based promotion. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to follow the contract negotiations between WWE and McIntyre.

