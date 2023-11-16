What if 28-year-old leads his own heel faction in WWE? Exploring potential candidates and more

Factions have been a massive part of the success WWE has had in recent times. On SmackDown, The Bloodline has been integral to the increase in ratings. Similarly, on RAW, Judgment Day remains at the center of things to establish itself as one of the best factions.

Hence, it won't be a surprise to see WWE create more stables to be involved in some great stories in the coming months. One such faction the Stamford-based promotion could create can be led by 28-year-old YouTuber turned wrestler Logan Paul.

Paul has been getting all the spotlight since beating Rey Mysterio to become the United States Champion at Crown Jewel in 2023. The 28-year-old could use this to create his faction consisting of Grayson Waller and Santos Escobar, to name a few.

While Waller is a good friend of Logan Paul, Escobar shares a rivalry against Rey Mysterio like Paul. Hence, if WWE books this angle, it would be good to see how The Maverick leads a faction. It will be interesting to follow the 28-year-old's career in the Stamford-based promotion in the coming weeks.

Former WWE writer claims Logan Paul is better than 75 percent of the roster

Since making his wrestling debut in WWE, Logan Paul has done nothing but impress fans. Despite professional wrestling not being his comfort zone, The Maverick has garnered success in a short period. While he is the current United States Champion, Paul has faced big names like Roman Reigns.

His performances have led many to believe he might be the most talented wrestler on the roster.

According to Vince Russo, Paul is better than 75 percent of the promotion's roster. On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer praised Logan Paul and said:

"I'm one billion percent totally fine with that, bro. We've said many times, man, Logan Paul is better than 75% of the roster. He has got charisma out of the wazoo; he can get heat. Absolutely, absolutely great move [that he became US Champion]." [1:45 - 2:06]

Whether Paul is better than 75 percent of the roster or not, one can't deny that he has what it takes to succeed in wrestling. With the current work he is putting in, it will be interesting to see what kind of success The Maverick achieves with the Stamford-based promotion.

