What if 29-year-old costs Dominik Mysterio at NXT: The Great American Bash? WWE could kickstart major feud! 

Dominik Mysterio is making a name for himself as a fighting champion. After defending his North American Championship against Butch and Sami Zayn, the 26-year-old will defend his title at The Great American Bash. Dom will face Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee in a triple-threat match at NXT's Premium Live Event.

While The Judgment Day member is the favorite to win, a 29-year-old wrestler could cost Dominik his championship at The Great American Bash. The 29-year-old superstar in question is Brian Pillman Jr. After being released from AEW, there are strong rumors about Pilman Jr. signing with WWE.

If the reports are accurate, booking Pillman Jr. to cost Dominik Mysterio his match at NXT's Premium Live Event could be the perfect scenario. Because this way, the promotion can book a main roster feud between Pillman Jr. and Dominik, which would be the best way to introduce the former to the WWE Universe.

While this is speculative, and Brian Pillman Jr. is yet to sign with WWE, it would be very interesting to see him at the Stamford-based promotion. His father, the late Brian Pillman, was considered a wrestling legend and a part of the Canadian Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Dominik Mysterio received compliments from his father for his recent success.

As far as the story goes, Dominik and Rey Mysterio are still rivals. After Dom betrayed his father at Clash at the Castle, the duo fought at WrestleMania 39. Rey Mysterio won the match at the Grandest Stage of All. Since then, the two are now competing on separate brands.

While Rey, the character, would be angry by his son's actions, the father inside him is clearly proud of Dominik Mysterio's achievements.

During an interview with WWE's The Bump, the Hall of Famer spoke about his son's achievements. However, toward the end, he also remained in character.

"Despite our differences, I am extremely proud of what he is doing and what he is conquering. He just better not step in the ring, because I will take that North American Title," said Rey.

Check out what Rey Mysterio said about Dominik in the video below:

While Rey has his eyes on Dominik's title, this week on SmackDown, the WWE legend will face stablemate Santos Escobar to determine who will challenge Austin Theory for his United States Championship. It will be interesting to see how the clash between Rey and Escobar plays out.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023