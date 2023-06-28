What if 37-year-old former winner returns at Money in the Bank in London? Gauging the potential

Money in the Bank is one of the most anticipated WWE Premium Live Events of the year. This year’s spectacle will emanate from London’s O2 Arena and feature some of the biggest stars in action. It is possible that a former briefcase winner could return at the event.

The person in question is none other than Big E. The 37-year-old star has been out of action due to a severe neck injury he suffered during the buildup to WrestleMania 38. The career-threatening incident took place on an episode of SmackDown.

The New Day member recently underwent scans on his fractured neck. He provided an update on his recovery process during an appearance on Battleground Podcast.

The former WWE Money in the Bank winner said he broke his C1 in two places, and it “takes a little more time to heal.”

"From my perspective... I feel great," Big E continued. "I have no function issues, no pain issues. I've been in the gym since two weeks after I broke my neck. Just feeling great... It's just, obviously, your neck has to be in a certain condition to deal with the rigors of being in the ring on a nightly basis." (h/t WrestlingInc)

It remains to be seen if the former WWE Champion will make his highly-anticipated comeback at Money in the Bank. He had previously stated he would gladly take up a non-wrestling role in case of permanent retirement from in-ring action.

When did Big E win Money in the Bank?

The one-third of the New Day won the 2021 Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Big E defeated Ricochet, John Morrison, Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Seth Rollins to win the briefcase.

He successfully cashed in his contract against then-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on the September 13, 2021, episode of Monday Night RAW after the All Mighty had successfully defended the title against Randy Orton.

He dropped the title to Brock Lesnar in a fatal five-way match involving Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins at the WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event on January 1, 2022.

