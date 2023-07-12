What if 38-year-old WWE star joins forces with Bray Wyatt following return? Dream feuds and more explored

Bray Wyatt hasn’t been seen on WWE television in months, and fans don’t know what’s happening with him. Having said that, Wyatt is still a major attraction, and his name will continue to pop up for years. Fans can’t help but pitch all sorts of fantasy scenarios for the former WWE Champion following a potential return. One such idea involves pairing Bray with a fellow WWE star.

The star in question is none other than Baron Corbin. The 38-year-old star recently reverted to his ‘Lone Wolf’ gimmick following a successful return to NXT. He could form a surprise alliance with Bray Wyatt following a potential return. The two could even create a new version of the Wyatt Family, though the possibility is very low at the moment.

A potential alliance between Wyatt and Corbin could see them take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The duo could even feud with other face tag teams, including Legado Del Fantasma on SmackDown.

Corbin was moved back to NXT after an underwhelming pairing with JBL on Monday Night RAW. The former Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner immediately inserted himself into a title program with Carmelo Hayes on the white and gold brand. He unsuccessfully challenged Melo’s title at NXT Gold Rush Week 2.

WWE has since been airing pre-taped promos hyping up Corbin’s current run in NXT. The Lone Wolf reflected on his past in a vignette aired on the July 11, 2023, episode of NXT. Corbin apparently teased a new gimmick.

It remains to be seen if Corbin will discover himself on NXT. Triple H could always book him in some alliance with stars, including Bray Wyatt. The Eater of Worlds was supposed to enter into a program with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but an undisclosed illness forced WWE to drop the feud altogether.

The Undertaker wants WWE to figure out Bray Wyatt's booking

The Undertaker is one of WWE’s most revered figures. The former Deadman has taken the role of a mentor to superstars like Omos.

Taker is also a big fan of Bray Wyatt and wants WWE to book him like they did during his Wyatt Family run.

In a recent interview with Metro, The Undertaker addressed Bray Wyatt's recent booking in WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer urged the powers to book Bray to the best of his potential. He also praised Wyatt for his mic skills.

"I got to work with Bray at 'Mania the year after I got concussed in the Brock match. I worked with Bray – I think a lot of him, and I like what he's doing. I think they just have to figure out how to… they need to back it up [to his original character] I think," he said.

It remains to be seen how WWE will book Bray following a potential return.

