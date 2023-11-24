What if 43-year-old released star returns at Survivor Series: WarGames to avenge The Miz? Analyzing the chances

At Survivor Series WarGames, The Miz is set to face Gunther in an Intercontinental Championship bout. This will surely be an intriguing showdown as The A-Lister embraces a babyface role to end the record-breaking title reign of The Ring General.

However, the possibility arises about the potential return of Dolph Ziggler at Survivor Series to cost The Miz, as The Show-Off might make his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.

In this potential scenario, the 43-year-old star could return at the upcoming Premium Live Event and play a pivotal role in costing The Miz his Championship match against Gunther. Given the history of feuds between Miz and Ziggler, this could add an interesting layer to the storyline, especially with The Miz portraying a heroic character this time.

However, it's important to note that Dolph Ziggler was released from the company on September 21, 2023. Despite receiving significant support from fans for a potential comeback, it seems unlikely that he will appear at Survivor Series to seek revenge against The Miz.

Additionally, Lucha Libre Online on Instagram has already announced that Dolph Ziggler will be joining WWC (World Wrestling Council) in Puerto Rico. Currently, under a 90-day non-compete clause, Ziggler will be free to compete elsewhere from December 20 onwards. This information suggests that Ziggler's return to WWE at Survivor Series may not be in the cards.

However, despite this, the card of WarGames is surely anticipated as it will feature two double-ring structured matches.

WWE has recently announced a major return for Survivor Series

The upcoming PLE has already created significant anticipation with the confirmed and long-awaited comeback of Randy Orton to WWE. This announcement was made on a recent episode of WWE RAW when Cody Rhodes and his team members confronted the Judgment Day, revealing The Viper as the fifth member of their team.

However, Jey Uso's immediate reaction appeared to be concerning, given his history of conflicts with Orton and The Bloodline's involvement in injuring him during his last appearance in the company.

The announcement of Randy Orton's return has sparked considerable excitement among fans, even in his physical absence following the announcement. Additionally, Drew McIntyre securing the WarGames advantage for their team adds an intriguing element to the upcoming double-ring structure match.

For those unfamiliar with the Survivor Series match setup, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton will face Judgment Day, including Drew McIntyre, inside the WarGames structure.