What if 6-time WWE RAW Women’s Champion returns to help Bayley at WrestleMania XL? Potential scenario explored

Bayley is all set for a high-stakes match-up at WrestleMania XL. The Role Model will take on IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship at the sporting extravaganza. Both women have been at war with each other for the past several weeks now.

Bayley, however, has continued to fall to the number’s game against Damage CTRL. The former Hugger has the odds stacked against her since picking the Genius of The Sky as her WrestleMania 40 opponent. There’s no arguing that the challenger needs a new alliance to even the odds against her former faction.

Charlotte Flair could’ve possibly helped her fellow former Four Horsewomen stable mate if not for her unfortunate injury. The connection between the former Hugger and The Queen dates back to their WWE NXT days in 2013. The presence of Charlotte could have been of some solace to Bayley, but unfortunately the former is out with injury. The former six-time WWE RAW Women’s Champion is currently out of action to rehab the ACL, MCL, and meniscus tear she suffered almost nine weeks ago.

The Queen suffered the nasty injury on the December 8, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown in a match against Asuka. She has since continued to provide updates on her medical condition and the status of her rehab. WWE have also announced Flair will be appearing at a WrestleMania XL fan event on April 6.

Predicting Bayley’s possible partners against Damage CTRL before WrestleMania XL

Bayley has struggled to defend herself against the overwhelming strength in numbers of Damage CTRL oevr the past several weeks. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion continues to be outnumbered by IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and The Kabuki Warriors.

It seems the former Hugger could possibly get some help from a fellow star on the blue brand. The potential alliance could be with Naomi, who said she felt bad for Bayley last week on WWE SmackDown. It is possible fans could see an alliance between Bayely, Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill on The Road to WrestleMania XL. This is, however, only speculation at this point and fans have to continue watching the Friday night show to see how this storyline unfolds over time.

Bayley is set to take on Dakota Kai this Friday on WWE SmackDown. Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Can Bayley manage to get some allies in her battle against Damage CTRL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion