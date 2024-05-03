What if Bayley finds an unlikely ally in multi-time champion at Backlash France? Insight into future impact and more

Bayley will put her Women's Championship on the line against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat Match at Backlash this Saturday, May 4. The reigning champion will look to take revenge on Stratton, who has attacked her twice lately, while she will face Naomi in a title match for a second time in the last couple of weeks.

In her first title defense, The Role Model could get some help from a new face on the SmackDown roster, who is no other than Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force was drafted to the blue brand during night one of the WWE Draft.

Thus, fans could see Nia Jax make her first appearance as a member of the SmackDown locker room in the first Premium Live Event after WrestleMania 40.

Nia Jax could force an alliance with Bayley

With Bayley in danger of losing her title without getting pinned, she could find the perfect ally in Nia Jax. Jax will look to make a statement in her first appearance as a SmackDown star, so it wouldn't come as a surprise if she got involved in the title match to help the champion.

This would mean she would have a character turn and would become a babyface, unlike her time on RAW, where she was a heel.

Nia Jax could help Bayley only to turn on her and challenge for the Women's Championship

Nia Jax has made it clear that she wants to become a champion in WWE. She was unsuccessful on RAW and hopes to change that on SmackDown.

With that in mind, even if she helps the Women's Champion and becomes an ally, fans expect her to turn on The Role Model moving forward and challenge for a shot at the Women's Championship in one of the coming Premium Live Events, like Money in the Bank or SummerSlam.

Nia Jax could attempt to create a Tag Team with Bayley

If Nia Jax appears at Backlash and helps the reigning Women's Champion while having a character turn, fans could see the two form an alliance and create a tag team.

On that occasion, we should expect them to become title contenders and challenge either the reigning champions, The Kabuki Warriors, or Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, should the latter win at Backlash.

