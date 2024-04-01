What big names are set to appear on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the advertised card

Tonight's WWE RAW is set to be a major one, as it will be the final episode before WrestleMania XL, and many big names are scheduled to appear. However, some exciting matches are also set to occur for the upcoming show.

A couple of the big names announced tonight are The Rock and Roman Reigns. While the latter hasn't been on the brand for a while, that wasn't the case for the former. On last week's WWE RAW, The Brahma Bull made an announced appearance where he had a staredown with Cody Rhodes and later a brutal backstage brawl. It will be interesting to see what they will have to say if Cody and Seth Rollin confront them before their blockbuster match at WrestleMania 40.

Other stars who are set to appear for the final RAW show before 'Mania are Sami Zayn, who will take on Bronson Reed. DIY and New Day will also appear against The Judgment Day for an eight-man tag team match. Finally, Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri will team up against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

One star who is also rumored to appear in tonight's episode is CM Punk, who was also present last week in Chicago. However, it's still unknown whether he will be involved during the show or simply backstage.

What did The Rock and Cody Rhodes have to say before their appearances at WWE RAW?

Cody Rhodes and The Rock had an intense confrontation on last week's episode

This year's WrestleMania main eventers, night one Seth Rollins and Cody vs. Roman and The Rock, while night two is Reigns vs. Rhodes, had interesting words to say during the days before they appeared on WWE RAW.

The American Nightmare remained active this weekend by performing at house shows in Manchester and Syracuse. After defeating Drew McIntyre at the latter show, he promised fans he would return to the city as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

As for The Brahma Bull, he stated that "The Final Boss" created all the roads they are on and posted a video montage of how his WrestleMania season has been going so far.

Is the final WWE RAW before WrestleMania XL another sold-out show?

During the past few weeks, the Stamford-based promotion has been selling out their weekly shows quite easily. For tonight's Monday show, WrestleTix reported that it is another sold-out show with over 13,000 tickets sold.

It will be interesting to see what will happen tonight's Monday Night RAW.

