What if Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar ends up with Lashley winning at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023?

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar is official for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. The two fierce titans put pen to paper in the wild contract signing segment on RAW, which quickly descended into chaos.

An arrogant Lashley got the better of their exchange on the go-home show. The Beast tore through the All Mighty's security force but felt the former US Champion's wrath when he was back-body-dropped on the entrance ramp. A Spear floored Lesnar, and the former ECW Champion made a massive statement.

Considering they are tied at one apiece, the rubber match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 becomes more unpredictable. The All Mighty and The Conqueror have had broadly similar careers and the two monsters are evenly matched in all attributes.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Another Contract Signing descends into chaos as #BrockLesnar engages @fightbobby en route to their showdown at #WWEChamber on Saturday and falls right into The All Mighty’s trap. Another Contract Signing descends into chaos as #BrockLesnar engages @fightbobby en route to their showdown at #WWEChamber on Saturday and falls right into The All Mighty’s trap. #WWERaw https://t.co/D1a0g6hzyA

However, fans wonder, what if Bobby Lashley were to defeat Brock Lesnar this Saturday in Montreal? The immediate implications for both rivals could be monumental, given that WrestleMania is on the horizon.

If Lashley defeats Lesnar at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, it will send shockwaves through the WWE Universe. Another loss to The Dominator at a significant Premium Live Event would be an unforeseen sight for The Beast. The former US Champion will have Lesnar's number in the process.

The Conquer's seeming invincibility would be damaged. He would seem 'human' again, a condition we've seen him in several times during this program. Lesnar's momentum would suddenly decline and reach its zenith.

The All Mighty would also be in line for a massive big-time match at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. Who would his opponent be? There are several options on the RAW roster. Bronson Reed would be an exciting match. A rematch with Austin Theory for the US Title may also be on the cards.

In the aftermath of Mania, assuming Lashley continues his mean streak, The Dominator could be a strong contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will be a massive Premium Live Event

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar is one of several enormous matches scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. The upcoming show in Montreal will set the tone for the final phase of The Road to WrestleMania.

In the expected main event, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed Universal World Championship against the local favorite and hometown hero, Sami Zayn. The Grit Couple, Edge and Beth Phoenix, will seek revenge on The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a massive Mixed-Tag Match.

Two Elimination Chamber matches have been confirmed for the PLE. Austin Theory will defend his US Title against five of RAW's most talented Superstars. The Women's Chamber match will determine the Number One Contender for Bianca Belair's championship at The Show of Shows.

Which match from the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 card are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

