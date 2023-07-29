What if Bray Wyatt already has an ally in 38-year-old WWE star ahead of reported return? Analyzing all possibilities

The return of Bray Wyatt has been a topic of discussion in WWE of late. Since disappearing before WrestleMania 39, Wyatt is yet to make an appearance on WWE programming. However, as per reports, the 36-year-old might soon make his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

If these reports are true, this would be the perfect time for Wyatt to return considering he might have an ally on SmackDown. The ally in question is Karrion Kross. If examined closely, both Wyatt and Kross share the same mysterious personality. Also, both are good storytellers.

It won't be a surprise to see Bray Wyatt team up with Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux. This would also benefit Kross considering he is involved in a feud with AJ Styles and The O.C. Together, Wyatt and Kross could take on Styles and The OC before they move on to bigger things.

While this is speculative, it would be interesting if this happens. By allying with Kross, Bray Wyatt could restart The Wyatt Family, a gimmick even The Undertaker wants Wyatt to bring back. When the 36-year-old returns to SmackDown, it will be interesting to see whether he aligns with someone or chooses to be by himself.

WWE Legend dismissed an idea from the past involving Bray Wyatt and an ex-WWE star

As per reports, WWE had big plans for Bray Wyatt after WrestleMania 39. The Stamford-based promotion desired to form a new faction involving Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, Uncle Howdy, and Eric Young. However, this idea could not materialize as Wyatt disappeared due to health issues and Bliss went on maternity leave.

While many were intrigued by the idea of this faction, Dutch Mantell believes it wouldn't have been a good idea to put Eric Young in a group. The 74-year-old wrestling veteran believes that Young had what it took to stand on his own. Mantell said:

"He's great. I think Eric Young's personality precedes him. I think covering him up inside a group is like the worst thing they could do to him because he stands out on his own. He's kinda quirky and I think the people would like that." [0:58 – 1:23]

After being released by WWE in 2020, it was reported that Eric Young had re-signed with the promotion. However, the WWE-UFC merger brought about a change in Young. Even before he could make a television appearance, Young requested a release as he reportedly did not want to work with Vince McMahon.

