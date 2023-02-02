What did Brock Lesnar do? Reports confirm major backstage heat at WWE Royal Rumble 

Brock Lesnar is one of the longest and most well-known superstars there is, but it looks like his veteran status is not enough to shield him from the occasional backstage heat.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was mostly a successful event. Fans witnessed multiple exciting matches, The Bloodline's epic disruption, and the 30-man Rumble match. Although the Men's Rumble match seemingly went as planned, that may not be quite the case.

Lesnar was the 12th entrant of the Rumble but didn't last long due to Bobby Lashley eliminating him. The Beast didn't take the elimination lightly and created a mess outside the ring. He slammed the steel steps on the announce table, tossed the hood of the table inside the ring, and even attacked the referee.

According to Fightful Select, Brock Lesnar gained backstage heat at WWE Royal Rumble as some of his post-elimination actions weren't planned. A freakout was expected, but not those including the steel steps and tossing a piece of the table inside the ring. Lesnar's attack on the referee, Eddie Orengo, also wasn't planned, and it was reported that the official may have even sustained a foot injury.

Will Brock Lesnar receive any punishment after his reported backstage heat for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 actions?

Despite earlier differences, it's known that The Beast Incarnate has a good relationship with WWE's former CEO Vince McMahon. Even without Vince's influence, Lesnar can still get away with his actions.

According to the website, Lesnar won't be punished or even fined after his unplanned actions, even if they potentially derailed plans for the referee. Apparently, Orengo was supposed to be the one to raise the hand of the Men's Rumble match winner, Cody Rhodes. However, plans obviously changed after the official was tossed over the front-row barricade.

"Heat is a relative term for Brock Lesnar. He's not going to get in trouble. He's certainly not going to be fired like Cryme Tyme was. It's a new regime, new rules, and I'm not sure anyone involved was mad or not, but some people backstage were," said the source.

If it is indeed true that the rampage was unplanned, it looks like someone like Brock Lesnar will be able to get out of it without facing any consequences. It remains to be seen what is up next for The Beast, both inside and outside the ring.

