What if Brock Lesnar's ghost from the past returns to avenge 6-year-old feud? Analyzing the possibility

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will face off in a rubber match at The Biggest Party of the Summer in Detroit. While Rhodes and Lesnar will put on a good show, the Beast's chances of winning could be ruined by a ghost from his past re-emerging to haunt him.

Goldberg last competed against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber a year ago. Ever since that match, fans have been making assumptions about the fate of the WWE Legend.

Goldberg has made several comebacks and has competed in some notable matches over the past couple of years since his actual comeback at Survivor Series 2016. His most notable performance was at Survivor Series 2016, when he stunned the wrestling world by quickly finishing off Lesnar.

The match was one of the shortest PPV main events WWE had ever put on, a rare squash for such a big show. Even though some fans found the match disappointing, it was possibly the best strategy at the time to create buzz.

After monumentally defeating Lesnar, Goldberg went on to win the Universal Championship from Kevin Owens, eventually dropping it to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

What if he makes his presence felt at SummerSlam and costs Brock Lesnar his match against Cody Rhodes? That will avenge the beating he took at the hands of the Beast six years ago. There is no official word on when the former champion will return to WWE, but fans may anticipate it happening now that the SummerSlam fever is in full swing.

Goldberg has been lobbying for one final match in WWE, which would serve as his retirement. The Hall of Famer has been vocal about not getting his promised retirement. During an appearance on 93.7 The Ticket, Goldberg revealed:

"Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that, you know, after the Roman Reigns match I would have a proper retirement match. And, you know, that hasn't come to fruition through them. So, therefore… You know, nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I'm done, period. When somebody tells me that, you know, I kinda like to fight against it. I like to do things my own way and I go out my own way." (H/T RingsideNews)

Ever since the speculation about the legendary wrestler's final match began, the most frequently asked question has been, who would be the opponent if Goldberg had one more match in WWE? Given that Goldberg is still a huge deal in the wrestling industry and the history between the two, Brock Lesnar is an ideal choice for the role.

Goldberg revealed who planned his quick victory over Brock Lesnar in 2016

Fans had mixed feelings about the encounter between the Beast Incarnate and Goldberg in 2016. While some people were ecstatic to see the legendary wrestler return triumphantly after a decade, others found the outcome strange.

Goldberg disclosed during an appearance on Talk Is Jericho that this was proposed by Brock Lesnar himself.

According to reports, Brock Lesnar was originally slated to beat Goldberg in their WWE Survivor Series match. This was a means for Lesnar to avenge his WrestleMania 20 loss, but those plans changed when Goldberg agreed to extend his contract with the Stamford-based promotion. Here is what Goldberg said

"Brock is the one that came up with the 90-second deal. You know me, I'm not going to walk in and say, 'Ah, I've been waiting 12 years, I'm gonna beat Brock in 90 seconds. Pay me and I’m gone.' It doesn't work like that. I learned a lot from Brock and I learned a lot about who he is and about how creative he is and about how unselfish he is. Those are things that people would definitely be surprised about when talking about Brock Lesnar." (H/T 411Mania)

Would you love to see Goldberg make his return at SummerSlam 2023 PLE? Sound off in the comments below.

