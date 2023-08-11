What has Brock Lesnar been up to in the week following WWE SummerSlam? Fans capture The Beast in rare form!

Brock Lesnar had an epic bout at WWE SummerSlam. He went one-on-one with Cody Rhodes in front of over 50,000 fans in a fight that many believed was the match of the night. While he didn't walk away with the win, Lesnar had a good time anyway.

ZachBryanArchive on TikTok later shared a video by WrestleOps on Twitter that featured the multi-time world champion. For once, Lesnar wasn't slamming an opponent with the F5, nor was he breaking somebody's arm with a Kimura Lock.

Instead, The Next Big Thing was on stage at a Zach Bryan concert. Not only was he enjoying the performance, but the former Universal Champion was singing along with the lyrics.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Brock Lesnar living his best life post SummerSlam on stage at a concert in Minneapolis, love it.

Zach Bryan is a country musician star who has released three studio albums since 2019, with a fourth dropping later this month. His last album made it to number five on the U.S. Billboard 200.

The Beast enjoying himself in public is a sight very rarely seen. As his WWE career is seemingly winding down, fans are able to see more of the real Brock Lesnar from time to time. The audience should cherish the remaining time they have left with the future Hall of Famer.

Brock Lesnar paid it forward at WWE SummerSlam

As noted, The Beast went one-on-one with The American Nightmare live in Detroit, Michigan, this past Saturday. Brock Lesnar put over Cody Rhodes at the big event and showed his opponent a lot of respect post-match.

Lesnar has been one of the most pushed wrestlers of all time. He was always heavily protected, even in defeat. Earlier this year, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle said that he believed it was time for The Beast to start giving back.

You can see the quote below.

"I think now he's at the point in his career where he has to start giving back and not being at these top-level matches for World Championships but trying to build other talent, and I think it's a great idea."

The Olympic Gold Medalist felt Brock working with Omos earlier this year was his way of giving back. After an epic feud with Cody Rhodes that ended with Lesnar losing twice, he certainly gave back to both WWE and his opponent this time.

Lesnar has seemingly never shown his opponent that level of respect post-match. The win is huge for Rhodes. Whether the victory has set Cody up to go on to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship remains to be seen. Still, the time is approaching for Rhodes to finally finish the story.

