What channel is WWE NXT on tonight? (Feb 7, 2023): How to watch on Tuesday night, channel details, livestream, and more

The February 7, 2023 episode of WWE NXT will feature the fallout from the recently concluded Vengeance Day event. Bron Breakker might already have a challenger in line for his title and it remains to be seen who will challenge Roxanne Perez for hers. In addition, a top main roster star is also scheduled to appear during the episode.

WWE NXT will be on the USA Network. The brand was also with Syfy for some time, from February 2010 up until September 2010 and again on February 8, 2022, until February 15, 2022. For those in the United Kingdom, the developmental brand has been broadcasting its show on BT Sport ever since January 2020.

WWE NXT TV Channel details and timings

Channel: USA Network

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

WWE NXT Livestreaming details

Livestream: Peacock, Hulu, USA Network.com

What to expect for the February 7, 2023 episode of NXT?

Bayley will return to the developmental brand to host a segment of Ding Dong Hello. Joining her are Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction, who were unable to defeat Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship on Vengeance Day. It will be interesting to see how the three women will act, and if The Role Model will bring Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in case things go south.

Bron Breakker successfully defeated Grayson Waller during Vengeance Day to retain the NXT Championship. However, his celebration was cut short because of Carmelo Hayes. The latter appeared at the end of the ramp despite having his own grueling two out of three falls match earlier that night against Apollo Crews.

The brand also saw new Tag Team Champions. The unlikely duo of Fallon Henley and Kiana James defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to become the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Meanwhile, Gallus defeated The New Day to become the new tag Champs.

North American Champion Wes Lee and NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez may have retained their titles, but it sure looks like they remain a target. It will be interesting to see which stars will feud for their championships.

The fallout from Vengeance Day and more will be an exciting prospect to tune in to tonight's episode of WWE NXT. It remains to be seen which rivalries will form going forward and be on display at Stand and Deliver.

