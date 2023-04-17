The April 17th episode of WWE RAW will witness the return of a megastar to answer a Backlash 2023 challenge. It so happened that Cody Rhodes challenged The Beast to a match at Backlash 2023 in the previous episode, and Brock Lesnar will be present tonight to give his answer on the red brand.

Apart from that, several superstars are going up against each other while some are scheduled to explain their actions from previous episodes. Almost every feud that fans witness on live shows will now play a vital role in how the match card develops for Backlash 2023.

Monday Night RAW TV Channel details and timings

Channel: USA Network.

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

WWE RAW Livestreaming details

Livestream: USA Network.com

What to expect for tonight's episode of WWE RAW?

One of the top segments to look forward to is Brock Lesnar making an appearance and cutting a promo in response to Cody Rhodes’ challenge. The American Nightmare challenged him and vowed to make him a victim after Lesnar turned on him two weeks ago on RAW.

Since the challenge is for Backlash 2023, an answer from The Beast Incarnate will kick off the Backlash 2023 match card as well!

Next, WWE has announced that Seth Rollins and The Miz will go up against each other on Monday Night this week.

Bobby Lashley will take on WWE Intercontinental Champion Austin Theory in a non-title match. However, this could move forward with becoming one of the additions to the Backlash 2023 match card.

Furthermore, Trish Stratus is yet to explain her actions displayed in the previous episode. After losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus turned on Becky Lynch. Once she explains her actions, it could lead to a storyline match at Backlash 2023 match card.

Finally, the WWE Universe can expect a development in the rivalry between The Usos, including Solo Sikoa vs Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle. It’s unknown whether or not Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be present on WWE RAW tonight, but he’s willing to do anything to ensure The Bloodline doesn’t crumble. So a surprise arrival with a cut-throat promo about being The Head of the Table would be a great addition to the live show!

