The May 1, 2023 edition of WWE RAW is set to feature the company's Night 2 of the Draft. Last Friday, many superstars from the red brand joined the blue brand. Tonight, it remains to be seen if the Monday show will also get some major stars for their roster.

Fans can watch WWE RAW on the USA Network channel. At the moment, there are still no matches announced for tonight's showcase, only a return for one of the competitors of the upcoming Backlash event.

Monday Night RAW TV Channel details and timings

Channel: USA Network

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, 7 p.m. Central Time.

WWE RAW Livestreaming details

Livestream: USA Network.com

What could fans expect aside from WWE Draft 2023 Night 2?

The Stamford-based promotion is set to fly to Puerto Rico this week for the upcoming Backlash premium live event. Brock Lesnar is set to return on WWE RAW tonight before his blockbuster match against Cody Rhodes. It will be interesting to see if both competitors will be able to contain their feelings before the event or if an exchange will already take place tonight.

On the first night of last week's Draft, a number of top Monday stars found a new home on SmackDown. These include the likes of Edge, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, The Street Profits (both Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), The OC (AJ Styles, Michin, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows), and Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky).

Still, the Monday show gained Imperium (Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci), Drew McIntyre, and Shinsuke Nakamura. For tonight's WWE RAW, it will be interesting to see which other names from the Friday show could be changing brands.

For Night 2, stars like Alpha Academy, Asuka, Austin Theory, LA Knight, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Rhea Ripley, Judgment Day, and more are eligible to be drafted. Given that the Blue brand has gained a number of notable stars on its roster, the Monday show definitely needs luck on their side.

With the Draft and Backlash coming up this weekend, tonight's WWE RAW is definitely one that fans should not miss out on. It remains to be seen which matches will occur and which stars will remain, or be moved, during the episode.

Are you excited for the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode? Share your thoughts and predictions below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes