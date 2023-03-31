What channel is WWE SmackDown tonight? (March 31, 2023): How to watch on Friday night, channel details, livestream, and more 

The March 31, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown is one that fans should not miss out on. It marks the final show before WrestleMania 39 and will immediately be followed by this year's Hall of Fame ceremony.

WWE SmackDown will be on the FOX Channel and will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The likes of Imperium, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and more are slated to appear.

WWE SmackDown TV Channel details and timings:

Channel: FOX

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

WWE SmackDown Livestreaming details

Livestream: Fox Live, Fox Now App

Preview for the final SmackDown episode before WWE WrestleMania 39

Many high-stakes and exciting matches are scheduled for the upcoming April premium live event, but tonight's edition of the blue brand will make sure that fans are ready for action this weekend.

The annual André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is set to take place at tonight's showcase. The 2022 winner, Madcap Moss, will also be a part of this year's match-up. He will be joined by 29 other superstars, such as Dexter Lumis, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and more.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre haven't had the best relationship in recent weeks. They were both confirmed to face Gunther at WrestleMania 39 for the Intercontinental title, but the challengers will first have to set aside their differences. For tonight's WWE SmackDown, they are scheduled to face the other two members of Imperium, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Prior to their blockbuster match at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns were also set for a one-last face-off. Their segments in the past have seen The Tribal Chief continuously mention the late wrestling legend and Cody's father Dusty Rhodes.

Rhodes made sure to keep the rest of The Bloodline busy by reuniting Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who are now scheduled for an Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at 'Mania. It remains to be seen which star will get the upper hand in their final meeting.

Since tonight will mark the final WWE SmackDown episode before The Show of Shows, it would be no surprise if fans could also see other competitors in the event, like Charlotte Flair, Dominik, Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and more.

