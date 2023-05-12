What channel is WWE SmackDown on tonight? (May 12, 2023): How to watch on Friday night, channel details, livestream, and more

The May 12, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown is one that many fans should not miss. Not only does it feature two major triple-threat matches, but also the return of Roman Reigns to the brand.

WWE SmackDown will be on the FOX Channel. Aside from Roman Reigns, stars like Edge, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, and more are expected to appear in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

WWE SmackDown TV Channel details and timings

Channel: FOX

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

WWE SmackDown Livestreaming details

Livestream: Fox Live, Fox Now App

What could fans expect for the upcoming SmackDown episode?

On this week's RAW, Seth Rollins already qualified for the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament at Night of Champions. For tonight's WWE SmackDown, six superstars will attempt to be his opponent in Saudi Arabia.

For the first triple threat, Edge vs. AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio is set to occur. This is a match that got fans excited, as all three men are considered legends and veterans of the sport. However, many are rooting for The Rated R Superstar to win after an emotional message on social media. He shared that before his retirement, he wants to win the World Heavyweight Championship first.

For the second match, it will be Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus vs. United States Champion Austin Theory. The first two stars are normally seen during the Monday show but were drafted to WWE SmackDown. It remains to be seen how they perform on the blue brand.

Gold will also be on the line as Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are set to defend their titles against Dakota Kai and Bayley of Damage CTRL. This will certainly be an interesting bout since the challenger's relationship is on the rocks as of late. Despite being former champions, Damage CTRL's personal issues might be too much.

Tonight will also mark the return of Roman Reigns, who hasn't been seen since RAW after WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief's return to SmackDown is speculated to be for an array of reasons. While some think it could be to build for a title match at Night of Champions, others think it's regarding the future of The Usos, or even Jey, in The Bloodline.

It was also expected that Cameron Grimes and Baron Corbin are set for tonight's episode, but it wasn't included in WWE's official preview. Still, tonight's card is definitely packed and more actions are expected to take place.

