What is Cody Rhodes' win-loss record at WrestleMania? Exploring his chances of winning

Cody Rhodes is on a surge to 'finish his story' at WrestleMania 40 when the American Nightmare will get another title shot against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Meanwhile, before this high-profile rematch, Cody will align with Seth Rollins to face Reigns and The Rock in a tag team showdown on Night 1 with some significant stakes on the line.

However, before WrestleMania 40 let's have a look at the chances of the American Nightmare winning at the Showcase of Immortals by looking at his win-loss record at 'Mania thus far.

As of this writing, Rhodes has competed across ten WrestleMania shows. The list is initiated with WrestleMania 24 where Cody Rhodes suffered a loss in a pre-show 24-man Battle Royal which determined the no. 1 contender for the ECW Championship. Further, Rhodes wrestled in WrestleMania 26, where the 2-time Royal Rumble winner clashed against Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase in a triple threat bout. However, despite the worthwhile efforts, Rhodes sorrowed the loss again with the Viper emerging as the victor.

At WrestleMania 27, the American Nightmare finally secured a triumph on the Grandest Stage of Them All by defeating Rey Mysterio in a singles contest but at the 28th 'Mania, he lost again, this time to Big Show. Subsequently, Cody participated at 'Manias 30, 31, and 32 where he was handed nothing but losses in respective matches.

However, the WrestleMania losing streak came to an end when Cody Rhodes made his return at 'Mania 38 and secured a triumph against Seth Rollins, however last year at WrestleMania 39, the 38-year-old star failed to secure a win in his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

So out of 10 WrestleMania participations, the American Nightmare has only been a winner in two matches, which seemingly makes his chances lower to win at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to compare Rhodes' old stats with the current situation given his huge popularity rise in the company since his comeback. So it seems like only time will tell whether Dusty Rhodes' son will be able to complete his dream and 'finish his story' at WrestleMania XL.

Cody Rhodes is currently favorable to win at WrestleMania 40

Besides the lower chance of Cody Rhodes due to his poor WrestleMania history, the recent betting odds stated that the American Nightmare is presently favorable to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

As per BetOnline_ag, Cody Rhodes is a massive -700 favorite to emerge as a victor against the Tribal Chief in the upcoming grand event next month. Regardless of the outcome, The American Nightmare vs. The Tribal Chief should throw up yet another mouth-watering WrestleMania main event.

